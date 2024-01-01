Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.90. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

