Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.51. 1,706,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,671. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

