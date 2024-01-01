Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.