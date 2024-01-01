Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.45. 1,379,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

