Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Linde stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.71. The stock had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.64.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

