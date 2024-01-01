Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,489. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.