Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
