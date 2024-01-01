Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $43.85. 13,695,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,955. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.