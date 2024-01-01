Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $647,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.73. 1,106,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

