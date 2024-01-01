Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.42. 2,517,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

