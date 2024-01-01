Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $139.03. 1,014,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

