Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,360 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DINT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 1,562.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 355,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 109.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

BATS:DINT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,927 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

