Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

BAM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $40.17. 590,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.