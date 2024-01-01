Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.