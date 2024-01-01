LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LMP Automotive Stock Up 5.0 %

LMPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

