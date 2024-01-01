Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

