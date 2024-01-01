Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

LOW stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.55. 2,631,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,228. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

