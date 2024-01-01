LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NYSE LYB opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after buying an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
