Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

