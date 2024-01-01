Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
