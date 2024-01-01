Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd engages in the exploration and development of graphite deposits in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in Ruangwa, south-east Tanzania.

