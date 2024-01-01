Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Financial Analysis

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marathon Oil and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 8 1 2.77 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $31.66, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.76 $3.61 billion $2.70 8.95 Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.40 $476.48 million $2.04 7.82

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 24.96% 15.41% 8.74% Black Stone Minerals 71.68% 43.64% 31.61%

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Marathon Oil pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Black Stone Minerals on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

