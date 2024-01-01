Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
