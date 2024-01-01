Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

