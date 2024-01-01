Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 336 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.02. 1,766,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average is $257.96. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

