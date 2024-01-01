Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,251. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

