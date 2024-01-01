Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.14. 3,706,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.64. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

