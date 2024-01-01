Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.14. 4,624,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,707. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

