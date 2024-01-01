Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,321 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,613. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

