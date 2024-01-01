Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,228. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

