Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $43.74 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,163 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.09. 3,467,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -651.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,566.67%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

