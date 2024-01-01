Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.23 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,842 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI remained flat at $26.55 on Monday. 2,197,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

