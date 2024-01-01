Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,511. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.