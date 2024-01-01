Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,648,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,547.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3,039.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

