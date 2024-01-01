Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,957. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

