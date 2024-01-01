Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,342,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 5,933,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

