Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 202 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.52. The stock had a trading volume of 884,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

