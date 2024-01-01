Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 427 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 207,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.6% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $426.51. 1,706,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

