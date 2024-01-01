Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $625.03. The company had a trading volume of 724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,972. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.