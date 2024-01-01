Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.07. 2,905,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,431. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

