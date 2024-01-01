Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 142,741 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,741 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

CNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. 2,830,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.