Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 224,838 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,838 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Exelon worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

