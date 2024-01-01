Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,055 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229,398. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

