Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 79,800 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of ED traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.97. 1,305,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,537. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

