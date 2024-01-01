Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 86,456 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,456 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,917. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

