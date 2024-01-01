Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 89,895 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,895 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mplx were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 58.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,121 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.6% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 410,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.9 %

MPLX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

