Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAC. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $2.1589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

