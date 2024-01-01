Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,777 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

