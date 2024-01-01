Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medartis Price Performance

Medartis stock remained flat at C$77.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.96. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$77.96.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

