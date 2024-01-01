Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medartis Price Performance
Medartis stock remained flat at C$77.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.96. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$77.96.
