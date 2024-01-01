Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

