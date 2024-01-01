Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

MRSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 823,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,408. The company has a market cap of $279.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 461,504 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,219,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 919,806 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 1,493,105 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

